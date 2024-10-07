Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,363.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MTD opened at $1,452.82 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,425.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,387.01.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.
