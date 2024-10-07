Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $706.43. 1,754,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $676.85 and its 200-day moving average is $648.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

