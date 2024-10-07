Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 44,871 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 206,375 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,501,000. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

