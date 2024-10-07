Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 876,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,686. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

