Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $88,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFLO. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $817,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFLO stock remained flat at $33.83 during trading hours on Monday. 173,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,347. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.