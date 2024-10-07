Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $695,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.88. 7,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,617. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

