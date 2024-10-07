Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCAF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after buying an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after buying an additional 198,224 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 134,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $33.30.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

