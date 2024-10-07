Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $129,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $195.56. 126,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,579. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $197.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

