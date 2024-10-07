Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $24.71 Million in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 461,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,706,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. 290,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,021. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

