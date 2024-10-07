Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $33.31 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 423,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,307,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $77.89. 682,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

