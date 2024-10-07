Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $46.42. 315,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

