Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,137 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 9.10% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.6% in the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 698,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $28.03. 766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,469. The firm has a market cap of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

