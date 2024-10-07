MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $151.78. The stock had a trading volume of 177,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,211. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

