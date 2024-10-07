MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.23. 3,976,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,934,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

