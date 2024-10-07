MKT Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $32.20. 46,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,307. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

