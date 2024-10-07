MKT Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. 1,250,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,661. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.