MKT Advisors LLC Sells 587 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 455.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 290,455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.