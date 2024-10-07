MKT Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Sempra comprises approximately 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sempra by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 128,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.54. 649,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,474. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

