MKT Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $585.79. 191,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,577. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

