MKT Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,387. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

