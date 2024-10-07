Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 238.0% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 107,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 583.5% in the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 472,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,595,000 after acquiring an additional 403,593 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 522,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.