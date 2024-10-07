Mumu the Bull Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.09 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $115.14 million and $7.09 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00251878 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00005424 USD and is up 21.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,715,409.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

