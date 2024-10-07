Nano (XNO) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $117.29 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Get Nano alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,812.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00518283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00103618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00029556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00230544 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.