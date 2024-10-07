Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 722.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 333,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 292,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.