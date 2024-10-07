Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,419.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00070541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,459.19 or 0.39896850 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

