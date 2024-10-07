NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $5.11 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.20 billion and approximately $384.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00008180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,069,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,517,290 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,979,934 with 1,213,335,539 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.25379565 USD and is up 11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $244,386,562.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

