NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of NerdWallet worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

