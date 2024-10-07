New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 4,400 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.34. 331,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,914. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

