New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.08.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $11.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.67 and a 200 day moving average of $396.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.