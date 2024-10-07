New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. 7,477,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,002. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

