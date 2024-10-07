New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.02. 2,465,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

