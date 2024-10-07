New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.99. 1,186,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,651. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

