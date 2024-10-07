New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,784 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 932,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.16. 2,478,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,022. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

