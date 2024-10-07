New England Research & Management Inc. Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,130,685. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,220,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,069. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

