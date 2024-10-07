New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.98. 1,966,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,793. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

