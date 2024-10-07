New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.