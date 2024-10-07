New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $483.74. 792,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.35. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

