New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 2.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $13.30 on Monday, reaching $802.82. The stock had a trading volume of 590,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $737.15 and a 200 day moving average of $696.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $694.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.