New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 61.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $327,000.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $37.99. 720,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,450. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
