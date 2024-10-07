NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10. 6,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

