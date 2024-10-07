NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10. 6,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.
NN Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.