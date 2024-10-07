Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 202,740 shares.The stock last traded at $14.37 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Noah Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $923.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.74 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. Equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 52.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Noah by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 923,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

