Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,489,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $534.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,834. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

