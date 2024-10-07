Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,902. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

