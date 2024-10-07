Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 274,309 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 181,528 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 159,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $315.39 million, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

