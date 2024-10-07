NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 852.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 741.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,957,403 shares of company stock valued at $471,267,184 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.