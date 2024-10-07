NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 610.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock worth $471,267,184. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

