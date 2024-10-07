NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,374.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 931.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,517.1% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 972.0% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 610.9% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock worth $471,267,184. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

