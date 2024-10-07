NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.09 and last traded at $127.45. Approximately 108,551,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 424,952,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock worth $471,267,184. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 825.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after buying an additional 141,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

