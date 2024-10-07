Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CVS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,719,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.