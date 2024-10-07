Oak Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,732,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 365,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,817,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,285,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

